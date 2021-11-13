ACC opponents will do battle when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) meet the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.

NC State's games have yet to go over 65.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.8, is 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.7 points per game, 21.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 64.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 11.9 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons average 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.0).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.0 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 187.4 more yards per game (508.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (321.4).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up more than 321.4 yards.

This year, the Demon Deacons have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

NC State's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 3.4 more points per game (31.1) than the Demon Deacons allow (27.7).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Wolf Pack average 414.7 yards per game, 21.2 fewer yards than the 435.9 the Demon Deacons give up.

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 435.9 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over seven times, 11 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats