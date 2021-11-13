Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.3 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's total of 61.5.
- The 61.5 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Hilltoppers score 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per outing (35.9).
- When Western Kentucky scores more than 35.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per outing (415.1).
- In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Owls score 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).
- When Rice records more than 29.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (422.9).
- Rice is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 422.9 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11