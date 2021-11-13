The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup versus the Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.3 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's total of 61.5.

The 61.5 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Hilltoppers score 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per outing (35.9).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 35.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per outing (415.1).

In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Owls score 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.4).

When Rice records more than 29.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (422.9).

Rice is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 422.9 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats