Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 55.6% of Northwestern's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 41.
- Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.
- The 41.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.4 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Badgers score 25.2 points per game, comparable to the 26 per contest the Wildcats surrender.
- When Wisconsin records more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers collect 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (413.9).
- When Wisconsin picks up more than 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- In Northwestern's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers surrender (15.4).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 15.4 points.
- The Wildcats collect 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers allow per contest (213.8).
- In games that Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Badgers have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12