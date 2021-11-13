The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Northwestern's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

The 41.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.4 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Badgers score 25.2 points per game, comparable to the 26 per contest the Wildcats surrender.

When Wisconsin records more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers collect 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (413.9).

When Wisconsin picks up more than 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

In Northwestern's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers surrender (15.4).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 15.4 points.

The Wildcats collect 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers allow per contest (213.8).

In games that Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Badgers have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats