Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has collected 319 receiving yards (35.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 50 targets this year.
- So far this season, 16.4% of the 305 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars.
- The 286.6 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 58 yards.
- Pascal has reeled in 12 passes (21 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
50
16.4%
30
319
3
9
25.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
71
23.3%
50
658
5
10
28.6%
Jonathan Taylor
27
8.9%
23
293
1
1
2.9%
Mo Alie-Cox
26
8.5%
14
205
4
4
11.4%
