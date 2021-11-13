Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 10 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has collected 319 receiving yards (35.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 50 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 16.4% of the 305 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars.
  • The 286.6 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 58 yards.
  • Pascal has reeled in 12 passes (21 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

50

16.4%

30

319

3

9

25.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

71

23.3%

50

658

5

10

28.6%

Jonathan Taylor

27

8.9%

23

293

1

1

2.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

26

8.5%

14

205

4

4

11.4%

