Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 10 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has collected 319 receiving yards (35.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 50 targets this year.

So far this season, 16.4% of the 305 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars.

The 286.6 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Pascal was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 58 yards.

Pascal has reeled in 12 passes (21 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9% Mo Alie-Cox 26 8.5% 14 205 4 4 11.4%

