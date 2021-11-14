Before placing any wagers on A.J. Brown's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-leading 551 receiving yards (61.2 per game) have come on 40 catches (65 targets) including three touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.3% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Brown had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Saints, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (288.9 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted 11 times and recorded five catches for 42 yards.

In his last three games, Brown's 31 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9% Chester Rogers 23 7.9% 14 186 1 3 7.3%

