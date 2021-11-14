Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 551 receiving yards (61.2 per game) have come on 40 catches (65 targets) including three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.3% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Brown had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Saints, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
- Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (288.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted 11 times and recorded five catches for 42 yards.
- In his last three games, Brown's 31 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
Chester Rogers
23
7.9%
14
186
1
3
7.3%
