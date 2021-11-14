There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Dillon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Dillon has run for 355 yards on 76 carries (39.4 ypg).

He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 231 times this season, and he's handled 76 of those attempts (32.9%).

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.

The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Dillon rushed for 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).

Dillon also racked up 44 yards on four receptions.

Dillon has 130 rushing yards on 27 attempts (43.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He has added 46 receiving yards on five catches (15.3 yards per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

