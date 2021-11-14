Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Dillon has run for 355 yards on 76 carries (39.4 ypg).
- He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 231 times this season, and he's handled 76 of those attempts (32.9%).
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Dillon rushed for 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
- Dillon also racked up 44 yards on four receptions.
- Dillon has 130 rushing yards on 27 attempts (43.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.
- He has added 46 receiving yards on five catches (15.3 yards per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
76
32.9%
355
0
10
23.8%
4.7
Aaron Jones
116
50.2%
516
3
28
66.7%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
18
7.8%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.3%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
