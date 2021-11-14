Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Dillon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Dillon has run for 355 yards on 76 carries (39.4 ypg).
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 231 times this season, and he's handled 76 of those attempts (32.9%).
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Dillon rushed for 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
  • Dillon also racked up 44 yards on four receptions.
  • Dillon has 130 rushing yards on 27 attempts (43.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He has added 46 receiving yards on five catches (15.3 yards per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

