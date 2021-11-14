Aaron Jones will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has had 116 attempts for a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in three matchups against the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the league, giving up 127.6 yards per game.

This season the Seahawks have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Jones carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Jones has 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 12 catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive