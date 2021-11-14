Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

Aaron Jones will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has had 116 attempts for a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in three matchups against the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the league, giving up 127.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Seahawks have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Jones carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 12 catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

