Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has had 116 attempts for a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in three matchups against the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the league, giving up 127.6 yards per game.
- This season the Seahawks have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Jones carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three outings, Jones has 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 12 catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
116
50.2%
516
3
28
66.7%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
76
32.9%
355
0
10
23.8%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
18
7.8%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.3%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
