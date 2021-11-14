In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Rodgers has racked up 1,894 passing yards (210.4 per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has attempted 49 of his 258 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Seattle

In four matchups against the Seahawks, Rodgers averaged 283 passing yards per game, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs three times.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Rodgers did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chiefs.

Rodgers has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 87 29.1% 58 786 3 10 19.6% Randall Cobb 28 9.4% 20 244 4 8 15.7% Aaron Jones 41 13.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6%

