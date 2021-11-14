Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
BETTING
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Rodgers has racked up 1,894 passing yards (210.4 per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers has attempted 49 of his 258 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In four matchups against the Seahawks, Rodgers averaged 283 passing yards per game, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs three times.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
  • Rodgers has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

87

29.1%

58

786

3

10

19.6%

Randall Cobb

28

9.4%

20

244

4

8

15.7%

Aaron Jones

41

13.7%

33

237

4

10

19.6%

