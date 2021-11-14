Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Rodgers has racked up 1,894 passing yards (210.4 per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has attempted 49 of his 258 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In four matchups against the Seahawks, Rodgers averaged 283 passing yards per game, 16.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs three times.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Rodgers did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
- Rodgers has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
87
29.1%
58
786
3
10
19.6%
Randall Cobb
28
9.4%
20
244
4
8
15.7%
Aaron Jones
41
13.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
