November 14, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop betting options available for Adam Thielen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has 45 catches on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game.
  • Thielen has been the target of 66 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Thielen put up 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Thielen was targeted seven times and picked up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Thielen racked up 19 catches on 29 targets and averaged 70.0 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

