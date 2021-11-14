There will be player prop betting options available for Adam Thielen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has 45 catches on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game.

Thielen has been the target of 66 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Thielen put up 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Thielen was targeted seven times and picked up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Thielen racked up 19 catches on 29 targets and averaged 70.0 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive