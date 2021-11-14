Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has 45 catches on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game.
- Thielen has been the target of 66 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Thielen put up 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Thielen was targeted seven times and picked up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Thielen racked up 19 catches on 29 targets and averaged 70.0 receiving yards with three touchdowns.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
