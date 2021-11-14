Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has 74 rushing attempts for a team-leading 304 yards (38.0 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on six catches for 65 yards (8.1 per game).
- He has handled 74, or 37.8%, of his team's 196 rushing attempts this season.
- The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 36 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games against the Packers Collins has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 17th in the league, allowing 110.8 yards per game.
- This season the Packers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Collins ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Collins has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
74
37.8%
304
2
11
45.8%
4.1
Chris Carson
54
27.6%
232
3
7
29.2%
4.3
Russell Wilson
17
8.7%
68
1
1
4.2%
4.0
Travis Homer
9
4.6%
60
0
1
4.2%
6.7
