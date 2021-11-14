Alex Collins has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (3-5) play the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has 74 rushing attempts for a team-leading 304 yards (38.0 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on six catches for 65 yards (8.1 per game).

He has handled 74, or 37.8%, of his team's 196 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 36 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Packers Collins has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 17th in the league, allowing 110.8 yards per game.

This season the Packers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Collins ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Collins has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 74 37.8% 304 2 11 45.8% 4.1 Chris Carson 54 27.6% 232 3 7 29.2% 4.3 Russell Wilson 17 8.7% 68 1 1 4.2% 4.0 Travis Homer 9 4.6% 60 0 1 4.2% 6.7

