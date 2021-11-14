Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

Alex Collins has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (3-5) play the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has 74 rushing attempts for a team-leading 304 yards (38.0 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on six catches for 65 yards (8.1 per game).
  • He has handled 74, or 37.8%, of his team's 196 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Collins has averaged 36 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 15.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Packers Collins has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 17th in the league, allowing 110.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Collins ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Collins has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

74

37.8%

304

2

11

45.8%

4.1

Chris Carson

54

27.6%

232

3

7

29.2%

4.3

Russell Wilson

17

8.7%

68

1

1

4.2%

4.0

Travis Homer

9

4.6%

60

0

1

4.2%

6.7

Powered By Data Skrive