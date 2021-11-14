There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has caught 40 passes (61 targets) for 532 yards (66.5 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.

Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.9% of the time while running the ball 44.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Cooper has averaged 69 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 8.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Falcons, Cooper has not had a TD catch.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cooper caught two passes for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Cooper has caught 15 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 71.3 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

