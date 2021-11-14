Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has caught 40 passes (61 targets) for 532 yards (66.5 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.
- Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.9% of the time while running the ball 44.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Cooper has averaged 69 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 8.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Falcons, Cooper has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cooper caught two passes for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Cooper has caught 15 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 71.3 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
