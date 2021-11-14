Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has carried the ball 111 times for 442 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 144 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 111, or 53.6%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Gibson had 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 18.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • Conceding 78.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed four rushing touchdowns, second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Broncos, Gibson rushed for 34 yards on eight carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).
  • He also caught three passes for 20 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 129 yards (43.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

111

53.6%

442

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

36

17.4%

232

1

8

28.6%

6.4

J.D. McKissic

32

15.5%

132

1

4

14.3%

4.1

Jaret Patterson

20

9.7%

74

0

1

3.6%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive