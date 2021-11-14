Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has carried the ball 111 times for 442 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 17 catches for 144 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 111, or 53.6%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have called a pass in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Gibson had 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 18.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Conceding 78.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the second-ranked run defense in the league.

The Buccaneers have allowed four rushing touchdowns, second in the league.

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Broncos, Gibson rushed for 34 yards on eight carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).

He also caught three passes for 20 yards.

Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 129 yards (43.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 111 53.6% 442 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 36 17.4% 232 1 8 28.6% 6.4 J.D. McKissic 32 15.5% 132 1 4 14.3% 4.1 Jaret Patterson 20 9.7% 74 0 1 3.6% 3.7

