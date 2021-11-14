Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) versus the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Carolina's games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 7-2-0 this season.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Cardinals put up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers give up per matchup (293.1).
  • Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 293.1 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Panthers.
  • In Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Panthers average just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals give up (17.2).
  • When Carolina records more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).
  • Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.0 yards.
  • This year the Panthers have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this season.
  • Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.