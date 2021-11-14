It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) versus the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 7-2-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Cardinals put up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers give up per matchup (293.1).

Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 293.1 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Panthers average just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals give up (17.2).

When Carolina records more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).

Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.0 yards.

This year the Panthers have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total once.

Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this season.

Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

