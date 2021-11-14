Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (59.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 36 catches for 325 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his lone career matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler notched 19 rushing yards, 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Vikings.
- Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Vikings have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler racked up 59 yards on 17 carries.
- He also caught three passes for 23 yards.
- Ekeler has 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has 131 receiving yards on 13 catches (43.7 yards per game) . .
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
101
54.3%
479
5
26
54.2%
4.7
Justin Jackson
13
7.0%
101
0
4
8.3%
7.8
Justin Herbert
28
15.1%
95
2
12
25.0%
3.4
Larry Rountree III
29
15.6%
72
0
6
12.5%
2.5
