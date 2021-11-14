Austin Ekeler will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (59.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 36 catches for 325 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his lone career matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler notched 19 rushing yards, 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Vikings.

Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Vikings have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler racked up 59 yards on 17 carries.

He also caught three passes for 23 yards.

Ekeler has 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

He also has 131 receiving yards on 13 catches (43.7 yards per game) . .

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 101 54.3% 479 5 26 54.2% 4.7 Justin Jackson 13 7.0% 101 0 4 8.3% 7.8 Justin Herbert 28 15.1% 95 2 12 25.0% 3.4 Larry Rountree III 29 15.6% 72 0 6 12.5% 2.5

