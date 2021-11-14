Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Austin Ekeler will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (59.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 36 catches for 325 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his lone career matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler notched 19 rushing yards, 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Vikings have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler racked up 59 yards on 17 carries.
  • He also caught three passes for 23 yards.
  • Ekeler has 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has 131 receiving yards on 13 catches (43.7 yards per game) .
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

101

54.3%

479

5

26

54.2%

4.7

Justin Jackson

13

7.0%

101

0

4

8.3%

7.8

Justin Herbert

28

15.1%

95

2

12

25.0%

3.4

Larry Rountree III

29

15.6%

72

0

6

12.5%

2.5

