Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 1,917 yards (213.0 ypg) on 150-of-225 passing with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per game.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield has attempted 26 of his 225 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 194 passing yards, 34.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
- The 246.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Mayfield had 218 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Mayfield has put up 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 34-of-52 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
27
10.3%
21
341
2
5
17.9%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
18
6.9%
15
314
3
1
3.6%
Jarvis Landry
29
11.1%
19
193
0
3
10.7%
