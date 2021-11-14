Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Baker Mayfield's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 1,917 yards (213.0 ypg) on 150-of-225 passing with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per game.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield has attempted 26 of his 225 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 194 passing yards, 34.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The 246.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Mayfield had 218 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Mayfield has put up 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 34-of-52 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

27

10.3%

21

341

2

5

17.9%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

18

6.9%

15

314

3

1

3.6%

Jarvis Landry

29

11.1%

19

193

0

3

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive