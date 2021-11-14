Before placing any wagers on Baker Mayfield's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 1,917 yards (213.0 ypg) on 150-of-225 passing with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per game.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield has attempted 26 of his 225 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield threw for 194 passing yards, 34.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

The 246.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Mayfield had 218 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Mayfield has put up 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 34-of-52 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 27 10.3% 21 341 2 5 17.9% Donovan Peoples-Jones 18 6.9% 15 314 3 1 3.6% Jarvis Landry 29 11.1% 19 193 0 3 10.7%

