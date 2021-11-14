The Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC opponents at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

Odds for Ball State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 40% of Central Michigan's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 63.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 56.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 55.4, 7.6 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 63 .

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 3.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Chippewas give up (28.7).

Ball State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.7 points.

The Cardinals collect 68.0 fewer yards per game (347.2), than the Chippewas give up per outing (415.2).

In games that Ball State piles up more than 415.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have 12 takeaways .

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 5-5-0 this year.

The Chippewas are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Chippewas average 5.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cardinals allow (27.8).

When Central Michigan puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Chippewas collect 40.5 more yards per game (449.0) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (408.5).

In games that Central Michigan piles up over 408.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats