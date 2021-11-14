Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,986 passing yards this season (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (196-of-299), throwing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for six yards, averaging 0.8 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards one matchup against the Lions, 71.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 258.9 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 205-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has collected 700 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 72-for-104 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
