Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,986 passing yards this season (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (196-of-299), throwing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for six yards, averaging 0.8 yards per game.
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards one matchup against the Lions, 71.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 258.9 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 205-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has collected 700 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 72-for-104 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive