There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,986 passing yards this season (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (196-of-299), throwing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for six yards, averaging 0.8 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.

Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Detroit

Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards one matchup against the Lions, 71.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 258.9 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 205-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has collected 700 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 72-for-104 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive