November 14, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) face the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 46.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Buffalo's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 13 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Bills average just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).
  • Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.4 points.
  • The Bills average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets give up per contest (408.1).
  • In games that Buffalo amasses over 408.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
  • New York has covered the spread twice this year.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Jets score 18.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bills give up (14.8).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 14.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up 66.3 more yards per game (328.9) than the Bills give up per matchup (262.6).
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 262.6 yards.
  • The Jets have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • New York has hit the over twice in three home games this season.
  • Jets home games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Buffalo is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Bills are winless ATS (0-1) as 13-point favorites or more.
  • Buffalo has hit the over twice in four road games this year.
  • This season, Bills away games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

