November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Carson Wentz will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 10 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,198 passing yards this season (244.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (190-of-300), throwing 17 touchdown passes with three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Wentz threw for 286 passing yards, 36.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 286.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Wentz went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 272 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • He also added 13 yards on four carries without a touchdown.
  • Wentz has racked up 653 passing yards (217.7 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage (66-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

71

23.3%

50

658

5

10

28.6%

Zach Pascal

50

16.4%

30

319

3

9

25.7%

Jonathan Taylor

27

8.9%

23

293

1

1

2.9%

