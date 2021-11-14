Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 2,198 passing yards this season (244.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (190-of-300), throwing 17 touchdown passes with three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Wentz threw for 286 passing yards, 36.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 286.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Wentz went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 272 yards with three touchdown passes.
- He also added 13 yards on four carries without a touchdown.
- Wentz has racked up 653 passing yards (217.7 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage (66-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
71
23.3%
50
658
5
10
28.6%
Zach Pascal
50
16.4%
30
319
3
9
25.7%
Jonathan Taylor
27
8.9%
23
293
1
1
2.9%
Powered By Data Skrive