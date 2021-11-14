Carson Wentz will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 10 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 2,198 passing yards this season (244.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (190-of-300), throwing 17 touchdown passes with three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Wentz threw for 286 passing yards, 36.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 286.6 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Wentz went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 272 yards with three touchdown passes.

He also added 13 yards on four carries without a touchdown.

Wentz has racked up 653 passing yards (217.7 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage (66-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9%

