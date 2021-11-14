Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 66 times and has registered 41 receptions and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.2% of the 297 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 34.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
- The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Lamb was targeted nine times and totaled 23 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Lamb has 284 receiving yards on 17 receptions (28 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
