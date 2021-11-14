There will be player props available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 66 times and has registered 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.2% of the 297 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 34.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.

The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Lamb was targeted nine times and totaled 23 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Lamb has 284 receiving yards on 17 receptions (28 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

