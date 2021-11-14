Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 66 times and has registered 41 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.2% of the 297 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 34.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Lamb was targeted nine times and totaled 23 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Lamb has 284 receiving yards on 17 receptions (28 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

Cedrick Wilson

27

9.1%

19

280

3

4

10.3%

