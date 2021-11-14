Publish date:
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McCaffrey has 253 yards on 66 carries (28.1 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 20 catches.
- His team has rushed the ball 257 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (25.7%).
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- McCaffrey had 153 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals, 90.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Cardinals.
- McCaffrey will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- McCaffrey and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's second-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, McCaffrey picked up 52 yards on 14 carries.
- He also caught four passes for 54 yards.
- McCaffrey has 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 14 carries in his last three games.
- He's also added four catches for 54 yards.
McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey
66
25.7%
253
1
13
34.2%
3.8
Chuba Hubbard
111
43.2%
394
2
13
34.2%
3.6
Sam Darnold
37
14.4%
185
5
8
21.1%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
16
-
61
0
0
-
3.8
