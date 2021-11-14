Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) meet the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McCaffrey has 253 yards on 66 carries (28.1 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 20 catches.
  • His team has rushed the ball 257 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (25.7%).
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • McCaffrey had 153 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals, 90.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Cardinals.
  • McCaffrey will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • McCaffrey and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's second-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, McCaffrey picked up 52 yards on 14 carries.
  • He also caught four passes for 54 yards.
  • McCaffrey has 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 14 carries in his last three games.
  • He's also added four catches for 54 yards.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Christian McCaffrey

66

25.7%

253

1

13

34.2%

3.8

Chuba Hubbard

111

43.2%

394

2

13

34.2%

3.6

Sam Darnold

37

14.4%

185

5

8

21.1%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

16

-

61

0

0

-

3.8

