There will be player prop betting options available for Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) meet the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McCaffrey has 253 yards on 66 carries (28.1 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 20 catches.

His team has rushed the ball 257 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (25.7%).

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

McCaffrey had 153 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals, 90.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Cardinals.

McCaffrey will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

McCaffrey and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's second-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, McCaffrey picked up 52 yards on 14 carries.

He also caught four passes for 54 yards.

McCaffrey has 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 14 carries in his last three games.

He's also added four catches for 54 yards.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 66 25.7% 253 1 13 34.2% 3.8 Chuba Hubbard 111 43.2% 394 2 13 34.2% 3.6 Sam Darnold 37 14.4% 185 5 8 21.1% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 16 - 61 0 0 - 3.8

