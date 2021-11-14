Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 74 catches on 103 targets, with a team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 31.7% (103 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.
- With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 79.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In seven matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the 49ers.
- The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kupp caught 11 passes for 95 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Kupp has caught 28 passes (on 35 targets) for 366 yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
Powered By Data Skrive