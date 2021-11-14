There will be player prop bet markets available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 74 catches on 103 targets, with a team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.7% (103 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 79.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In seven matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the 49ers.

The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kupp caught 11 passes for 95 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Kupp has caught 28 passes (on 35 targets) for 366 yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

