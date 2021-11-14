Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 74 catches on 103 targets, with a team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.7% (103 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.
  • With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 79.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In seven matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the 49ers.
  • The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kupp caught 11 passes for 95 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Kupp has caught 28 passes (on 35 targets) for 366 yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

