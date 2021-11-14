Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 73, or 38.4%, of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 61.5% passing plays and 38.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Patterson's -1 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 101.0 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 10-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball nine times.

He also caught six passes for 126 yards.

During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 73 38.4% 278 2 11 39.3% 3.8 Mike Davis 84 44.2% 271 1 12 42.9% 3.2 Matt Ryan 17 8.9% 37 1 5 17.9% 2.2 Wayne Gallman 8 4.2% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1

