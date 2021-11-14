Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 73, or 38.4%, of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have run 61.5% passing plays and 38.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Patterson's -1 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 101.0 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 10-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball nine times.
  • He also caught six passes for 126 yards.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

73

38.4%

278

2

11

39.3%

3.8

Mike Davis

84

44.2%

271

1

12

42.9%

3.2

Matt Ryan

17

8.9%

37

1

5

17.9%

2.2

Wayne Gallman

8

4.2%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

