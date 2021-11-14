Publish date:
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his two matchups against the Bills, Davis' 38.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Davis will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have given up five passing TDs this year (0.6 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- In his last three games, Davis racked up four catches on six targets and averaged 15.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
42
13.4%
24
349
4
4
12.9%
Michael Carter
39
12.4%
27
263
0
1
3.2%
Keelan Cole
24
7.6%
16
257
0
4
12.9%
Jamison Crowder
37
11.8%
28
241
1
7
22.6%
