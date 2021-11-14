Corey Davis will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Davis and the New York Jets (2-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his two matchups against the Bills, Davis' 38.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Davis will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have given up five passing TDs this year (0.6 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

In his last three games, Davis racked up four catches on six targets and averaged 15.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 42 13.4% 24 349 4 4 12.9% Michael Carter 39 12.4% 27 263 0 1 3.2% Keelan Cole 24 7.6% 16 257 0 4 12.9% Jamison Crowder 37 11.8% 28 241 1 7 22.6%

Powered By Data Skrive