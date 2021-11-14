Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo

Author:

Corey Davis will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Davis and the New York Jets (2-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his two matchups against the Bills, Davis' 38.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Davis will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills have given up five passing TDs this year (0.6 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • In his last three games, Davis racked up four catches on six targets and averaged 15.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

42

13.4%

24

349

4

4

12.9%

Michael Carter

39

12.4%

27

263

0

1

3.2%

Keelan Cole

24

7.6%

16

257

0

4

12.9%

Jamison Crowder

37

11.8%

28

241

1

7

22.6%

