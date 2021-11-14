Before placing any wagers on Courtland Sutton's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sutton's Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 41 catches (64 targets), leading his team with 588 receiving yards (65.3 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 64 of his team's 306 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles are conceding 248.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Sutton was targeted two times and totaled nine yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Sutton has 117 receiving yards on eight receptions (11 targets), averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 64 20.9% 41 588 2 7 17.9% Tim Patrick 47 15.4% 34 509 4 6 15.4% Noah Fant 53 17.3% 37 320 3 9 23.1% Jerry Jeudy 19 6.2% 16 180 0 2 5.1%

