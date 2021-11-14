Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 41 catches (64 targets), leading his team with 588 receiving yards (65.3 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 64 of his team's 306 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles are conceding 248.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Sutton was targeted two times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
- During his last three games, Sutton has 117 receiving yards on eight receptions (11 targets), averaging 39.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
64
20.9%
41
588
2
7
17.9%
Tim Patrick
47
15.4%
34
509
4
6
15.4%
Noah Fant
53
17.3%
37
320
3
9
23.1%
Jerry Jeudy
19
6.2%
16
180
0
2
5.1%
