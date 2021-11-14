Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Courtland Sutton's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sutton's Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 41 catches (64 targets), leading his team with 588 receiving yards (65.3 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 64 of his team's 306 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles are conceding 248.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Sutton was targeted two times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
  • During his last three games, Sutton has 117 receiving yards on eight receptions (11 targets), averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

64

20.9%

41

588

2

7

17.9%

Tim Patrick

47

15.4%

34

509

4

6

15.4%

Noah Fant

53

17.3%

37

320

3

9

23.1%

Jerry Jeudy

19

6.2%

16

180

0

2

5.1%

