November 14, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Swift has piled up 289 rushing yards (36.1 per game) on 90 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He has added 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 90, or 49.2%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 16th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's second-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Eagles, Swift picked up 27 yards on 12 carries.
  • Swift also tacked on 24 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Swift has piled up 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 18 passes for 163 yards (54.3 per game) with one TD.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

90

49.2%

289

3

15

46.9%

3.2

Jamaal Williams

71

38.8%

312

2

14

43.8%

4.4

Jared Goff

13

7.1%

76

0

2

6.2%

5.8

Calvin Moore

1

0.5%

28

0

0

0.0%

28.0

