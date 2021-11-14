Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Swift has piled up 289 rushing yards (36.1 per game) on 90 attempts with three touchdowns.

He has added 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 90, or 49.2%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 16th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's second-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Eagles, Swift picked up 27 yards on 12 carries.

Swift also tacked on 24 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Swift has piled up 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.

And he has caught 18 passes for 163 yards (54.3 per game) with one TD.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 90 49.2% 289 3 15 46.9% 3.2 Jamaal Williams 71 38.8% 312 2 14 43.8% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 7.1% 76 0 2 6.2% 5.8 Calvin Moore 1 0.5% 28 0 0 0.0% 28.0

