D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Swift has piled up 289 rushing yards (36.1 per game) on 90 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He has added 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 90, or 49.2%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 16th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's second-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).
Recent Performances
- In Week 8 against the Eagles, Swift picked up 27 yards on 12 carries.
- Swift also tacked on 24 yards on five receptions.
- In his last three games, Swift has piled up 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has caught 18 passes for 163 yards (54.3 per game) with one TD.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
90
49.2%
289
3
15
46.9%
3.2
Jamaal Williams
71
38.8%
312
2
14
43.8%
4.4
Jared Goff
13
7.1%
76
0
2
6.2%
5.8
Calvin Moore
1
0.5%
28
0
0
0.0%
28.0
