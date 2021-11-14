Publish date:
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught four passes for 36 yards (4.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 273 times this season, and he's handled 37 of those attempts (13.6%).
- The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Johnson recorded zero rushing yards, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.
- Allowing 108.9 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Patriots have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Johnson racked up 16 yards on eight carries.
- Johnson has 184 yards on 34 carries (61.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
Johnson's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Ernest Johnson
37
13.6%
195
2
10
15.4%
5.3
Nick Chubb
120
44.0%
721
6
26
40.0%
6.0
Kareem Hunt
69
25.3%
361
5
15
23.1%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
21
7.7%
80
1
3
4.6%
3.8
