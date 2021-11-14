Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England

Author:

D'Ernest Johnson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four passes for 36 yards (4.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 273 times this season, and he's handled 37 of those attempts (13.6%).
  • The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Johnson recorded zero rushing yards, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.
  • Allowing 108.9 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Patriots have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Johnson racked up 16 yards on eight carries.
  • Johnson has 184 yards on 34 carries (61.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

37

13.6%

195

2

10

15.4%

5.3

Nick Chubb

120

44.0%

721

6

26

40.0%

6.0

Kareem Hunt

69

25.3%

361

5

15

23.1%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

21

7.7%

80

1

3

4.6%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive