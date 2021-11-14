D'Ernest Johnson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught four passes for 36 yards (4.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 273 times this season, and he's handled 37 of those attempts (13.6%).

The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Johnson recorded zero rushing yards, 80.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.

Allowing 108.9 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Patriots have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Johnson racked up 16 yards on eight carries.

Johnson has 184 yards on 34 carries (61.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 37 13.6% 195 2 10 15.4% 5.3 Nick Chubb 120 44.0% 721 6 26 40.0% 6.0 Kareem Hunt 69 25.3% 361 5 15 23.1% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 21 7.7% 80 1 3 4.6% 3.8

