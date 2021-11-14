Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has 53 catches (88 targets) and a team-high 677 receiving yards (75.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.4% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 26.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Moore has averaged 50.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Moore put together a 32-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.
- Moore has put up 164 yards in his last three games (54.7 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 25 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
88
27.4%
53
677
3
8
26.7%
Christian McCaffrey
22
6.9%
20
217
0
1
3.3%
Robby Anderson
53
16.5%
19
206
2
3
10.0%
Chuba Hubbard
28
8.7%
19
152
0
2
6.7%
