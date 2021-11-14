Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has 53 catches (88 targets) and a team-high 677 receiving yards (75.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.4% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 26.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Moore has averaged 50.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Moore put together a 32-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Moore has put up 164 yards in his last three games (54.7 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 25 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

88

27.4%

53

677

3

8

26.7%

Christian McCaffrey

22

6.9%

20

217

0

1

3.3%

Robby Anderson

53

16.5%

19

206

2

3

10.0%

Chuba Hubbard

28

8.7%

19

152

0

2

6.7%

Powered By Data Skrive