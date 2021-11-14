Oddsmakers have installed player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has 53 catches (88 targets) and a team-high 677 receiving yards (75.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.4% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 26.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Moore has averaged 50.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.4 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Moore put together a 32-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.

Moore has put up 164 yards in his last three games (54.7 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 25 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 88 27.4% 53 677 3 8 26.7% Christian McCaffrey 22 6.9% 20 217 0 1 3.3% Robby Anderson 53 16.5% 19 206 2 3 10.0% Chuba Hubbard 28 8.7% 19 152 0 2 6.7%

