Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Metcalf has 39 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (56 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Metcalf put up 59 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.
- The Packers are allowing 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Metcalf was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Metcalf's 14 catches (on 18 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
56
25.5%
39
580
8
8
40.0%
Tyler Lockett
58
26.4%
41
579
3
3
15.0%
Freddie Swain
24
10.9%
16
169
2
2
10.0%
Gerald Everett
17
7.7%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
