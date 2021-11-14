Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

D.K. Metcalf will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Metcalf has 39 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (56 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Metcalf put up 59 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.
  • The Packers are allowing 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Metcalf was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Metcalf's 14 catches (on 18 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

