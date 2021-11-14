D.K. Metcalf will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Metcalf has 39 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (56 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Metcalf put up 59 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

The Packers are allowing 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Metcalf was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Metcalf's 14 catches (on 18 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive