Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).

He also has 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Prescott averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Falcons, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Falcons.

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Prescott completed 48.7% of his passes for 232 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also ran the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 per game) while connecting on 55 of 90 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3%

