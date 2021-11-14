Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).
- He also has 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Prescott averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Falcons, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Falcons.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Prescott completed 48.7% of his passes for 232 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also ran the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 per game) while connecting on 55 of 90 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
