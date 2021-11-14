Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).
  • He also has 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Prescott averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Falcons, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Falcons.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Prescott completed 48.7% of his passes for 232 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also ran the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 per game) while connecting on 55 of 90 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

