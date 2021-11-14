An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of eight games this season.

Sunday's total is 3.0 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 3.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 3.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Falcons surrender.

When Dallas puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (360.5).

When Dallas churns out more than 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Atlanta has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons score just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys surrender (24.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons rack up 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).

When Atlanta amasses more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Dallas has hit the over in three of four games at home this year.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.4 total points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.

The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

