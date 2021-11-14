Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of eight games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.0 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 3.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 3.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys put up 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Falcons surrender.
  • When Dallas puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (360.5).
  • When Dallas churns out more than 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
  • Atlanta has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Falcons score just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys surrender (24.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).
  • When Atlanta amasses more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.
  • The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Dallas has hit the over in three of four games at home this year.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.4 total points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
  • Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

