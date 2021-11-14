Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's 37 targets have led to 27 grabs for 401 yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos are conceding 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Goedert has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 185 yards over his last three games, averaging 61.7 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive