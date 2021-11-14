In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dallas Goedert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 37 targets have led to 27 grabs for 401 yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos are conceding 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Goedert has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 185 yards over his last three games, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive