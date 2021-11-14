Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dallas Goedert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 37 targets have led to 27 grabs for 401 yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos are conceding 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Goedert has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 185 yards over his last three games, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive