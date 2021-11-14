Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has rushed for a team-leading 554 yards on 115 carries (69.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 85 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 218 times this season, and he's taken 115 of those attempts (52.8%).
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Cook notched 27 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chargers.
- Cook will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 161.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Chargers have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook racked up 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
- Cook also tacked on 12 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 328 yards (109.3 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
115
52.8%
554
2
18
54.5%
4.8
Alexander Mattison
74
33.9%
273
0
11
33.3%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
12
5.5%
76
1
2
6.1%
6.3
C.J. Ham
6
2.8%
34
0
2
6.1%
5.7
