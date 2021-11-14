Dalvin Cook has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has rushed for a team-leading 554 yards on 115 carries (69.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

He also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 85 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 218 times this season, and he's taken 115 of those attempts (52.8%).

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cook notched 27 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chargers.

Cook will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 161.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Chargers have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook racked up 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).

Cook also tacked on 12 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 328 yards (109.3 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 115 52.8% 554 2 18 54.5% 4.8 Alexander Mattison 74 33.9% 273 0 11 33.3% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 12 5.5% 76 1 2 6.1% 6.3 C.J. Ham 6 2.8% 34 0 2 6.1% 5.7

