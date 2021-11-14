Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Dalvin Cook has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has rushed for a team-leading 554 yards on 115 carries (69.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 85 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 218 times this season, and he's taken 115 of those attempts (52.8%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cook notched 27 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • Cook will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 161.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Chargers have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook racked up 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
  • Cook also tacked on 12 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 328 yards (109.3 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

115

52.8%

554

2

18

54.5%

4.8

Alexander Mattison

74

33.9%

273

0

11

33.3%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

12

5.5%

76

1

2

6.1%

6.3

C.J. Ham

6

2.8%

34

0

2

6.1%

5.7

