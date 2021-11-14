Before placing any wagers on Darrel Williams' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Williams has rushed for 300 yards on 84 carries (33.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

And he has added 22 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (38.4%).

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams has averaged two rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders, 51.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Raiders.

Williams will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 133.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Raiders have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 19 times.

In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 139 yards (46.3 per game).

He's also caught 12 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 84 38.4% 300 4 15 44.1% 3.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 29.7% 304 0 5 14.7% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 37 16.9% 227 1 7 20.6% 6.1 Derrick Gore 14 6.4% 61 1 6 17.6% 4.4

