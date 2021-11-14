Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Williams has rushed for 300 yards on 84 carries (33.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- And he has added 22 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).
- His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (38.4%).
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams has averaged two rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders, 51.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Raiders.
- Williams will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 133.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Raiders have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 19 times.
- In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 139 yards (46.3 per game).
- He's also caught 12 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
84
38.4%
300
4
15
44.1%
3.6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
29.7%
304
0
5
14.7%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
37
16.9%
227
1
7
20.6%
6.1
Derrick Gore
14
6.4%
61
1
6
17.6%
4.4
