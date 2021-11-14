Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Darrel Williams' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Williams has rushed for 300 yards on 84 carries (33.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has added 22 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (38.4%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Williams has averaged two rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders, 51.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Raiders.
  • Williams will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 133.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Raiders have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 70-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 19 times.
  • In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 139 yards (46.3 per game).
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

84

38.4%

300

4

15

44.1%

3.6

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

29.7%

304

0

5

14.7%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

37

16.9%

227

1

7

20.6%

6.1

Derrick Gore

14

6.4%

61

1

6

17.6%

4.4

