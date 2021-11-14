Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has taken 121 carries for a team-leading 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has added 19 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 121, or 51.9%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Henderson has averaged 38.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the 49ers, 30.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Henderson, in four matchups versus the 49ers, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 26th in the league, conceding 131.6 yards per game.

The Rams are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Henderson rushed 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Henderson has taken 40 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson also has seven catches for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 121 51.9% 562 5 22 47.8% 4.6 Sony Michel 72 30.9% 271 1 15 32.6% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.4% 46 1 2 4.3% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 22 9.4% 37 0 6 13.0% 1.7

