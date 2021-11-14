Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has taken 121 carries for a team-leading 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He has added 19 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 121, or 51.9%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Henderson has averaged 38.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the 49ers, 30.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Henderson, in four matchups versus the 49ers, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 26th in the league, conceding 131.6 yards per game.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Henderson rushed 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Henderson has taken 40 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Henderson also has seven catches for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

121

51.9%

562

5

22

47.8%

4.6

Sony Michel

72

30.9%

271

1

15

32.6%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.4%

46

1

2

4.3%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

22

9.4%

37

0

6

13.0%

1.7

