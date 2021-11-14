Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darren Waller and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has reeled in 40 balls, with a team-best 470 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 58.8 yards per game.
  • Waller has been the target of 20.5% (64 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Waller's 53.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Waller was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 92 yards.
  • Waller has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for 151 yards over his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

64

20.5%

40

470

2

10

21.3%

Hunter Renfrow

60

19.2%

45

448

3

10

21.3%

Bryan Edwards

35

11.2%

18

346

1

5

10.6%

Kenyan Drake

31

9.9%

24

257

1

5

10.6%

