Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has reeled in 40 balls, with a team-best 470 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 58.8 yards per game.
- Waller has been the target of 20.5% (64 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Waller's 53.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Waller was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 92 yards.
- Waller has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for 151 yards over his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
64
20.5%
40
470
2
10
21.3%
Hunter Renfrow
60
19.2%
45
448
3
10
21.3%
Bryan Edwards
35
11.2%
18
346
1
5
10.6%
Kenyan Drake
31
9.9%
24
257
1
5
10.6%
