In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darren Waller and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has reeled in 40 balls, with a team-best 470 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 58.8 yards per game.

Waller has been the target of 20.5% (64 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Waller's 53.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Waller was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 92 yards.

Waller has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for 151 yards over his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 64 20.5% 40 470 2 10 21.3% Hunter Renfrow 60 19.2% 45 448 3 10 21.3% Bryan Edwards 35 11.2% 18 346 1 5 10.6% Kenyan Drake 31 9.9% 24 257 1 5 10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive