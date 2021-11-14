Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davante Adams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Adams' Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 786 receiving yards (87.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 87 times, and has 58 catches and three touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 87 of his team's 299 passing attempts this season, or 29.1% of the target share.

Adams (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Adams is averaging 119.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Seahawks, 27.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (91.5).

In four matchups versus the Seahawks, Adams has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Adams was targeted 14 times and recorded six catches for 42 yards.

Adams has also chipped in with 12 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 39.3 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 87 29.1% 58 786 3 10 19.6% Randall Cobb 28 9.4% 20 244 4 8 15.7% Aaron Jones 41 13.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 9.7% 18 204 2 4 7.8%

