Dawson Knox will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the New York Jets (2-6) meet in a Week 10 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has put up 286 yards (on 21 catches) with five touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times, and is averaging 35.8 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 8.4% (27 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.

Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Knox has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jets, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.0 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is 14th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

Knox has also tacked on three grabs for 25 yards during his last three games. He was targeted three times and put up 8.3 receiving yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5% Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3%

