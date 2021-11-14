Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes play in Week 10 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 49 catches (on 81 targets) and leads the 49ers with 882 receiving yards (110.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 81 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 31.0% of the target share.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 62 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (71.5).
  • Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 63 yards.
  • Samuel has totaled 334 receiving yards (111.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 balls on 29 targets during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Mohamed Sanu

24

9.2%

15

177

0

3

10.7%

