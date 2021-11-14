There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes play in Week 10 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 49 catches (on 81 targets) and leads the 49ers with 882 receiving yards (110.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 81 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 31.0% of the target share.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 62 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (71.5).

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 63 yards.

Samuel has totaled 334 receiving yards (111.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 balls on 29 targets during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

