The Denver Broncos (5-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points more than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles give up per outing (24.2).

When Denver puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.1).

When Denver picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos allow (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up per contest (321.8).

When Philadelphia churns out over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This season in away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of five away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

