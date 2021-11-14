Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (5-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.3 points more than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 5-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles give up per outing (24.2).
  • When Denver puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.1).
  • When Denver picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • This year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos allow (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up per contest (321.8).
  • When Philadelphia churns out over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This season in away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three of five away games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

