November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New Orleans vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deonte Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) play the Tennessee Titans (7-2) in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 323 receiving yards (40.4 per game) have come on 21 receptions (31 targets) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Harris racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 39.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans are giving up 284.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Harris was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 52 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has nine catches (on 15 targets) for 87 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

31

13.1%

21

323

2

3

7.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

18.6%

32

310

4

7

17.9%

Marquez Callaway

39

16.5%

22

309

4

6

15.4%

Adam Trautman

26

11.0%

15

151

0

6

15.4%

