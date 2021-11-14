Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deonte Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) play the Tennessee Titans (7-2) in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 323 receiving yards (40.4 per game) have come on 21 receptions (31 targets) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Harris racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 39.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The Titans are giving up 284.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Harris was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 52 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has nine catches (on 15 targets) for 87 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 31 13.1% 21 323 2 3 7.7% Alvin Kamara 44 18.6% 32 310 4 7 17.9% Marquez Callaway 39 16.5% 22 309 4 6 15.4% Adam Trautman 26 11.0% 15 151 0 6 15.4%

