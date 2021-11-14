Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New Orleans vs. Tennessee
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 323 receiving yards (40.4 per game) have come on 21 receptions (31 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Harris racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 39.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans are giving up 284.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Harris was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 52 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has nine catches (on 15 targets) for 87 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
31
13.1%
21
323
2
3
7.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
18.6%
32
310
4
7
17.9%
Marquez Callaway
39
16.5%
22
309
4
6
15.4%
Adam Trautman
26
11.0%
15
151
0
6
15.4%
