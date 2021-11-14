There will be player prop bets available for Derek Carr before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (210-for-312), tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has added 34 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 54.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Carr averaged 248.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 44.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in four of those outings against the Chiefs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 270.1 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Carr went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 296 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Carr has 960 passing yards (320.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 73.8% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 64 20.5% 40 470 2 10 21.3% Hunter Renfrow 60 19.2% 45 448 3 10 21.3% Bryan Edwards 35 11.2% 18 346 1 5 10.6%

