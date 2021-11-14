Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Derek Carr before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (210-for-312), tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He has added 34 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 54.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Carr averaged 248.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 44.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in four of those outings against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Carr went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 296 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Carr has 960 passing yards (320.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 73.8% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

64

20.5%

40

470

2

10

21.3%

Hunter Renfrow

60

19.2%

45

448

3

10

21.3%

Bryan Edwards

35

11.2%

18

346

1

5

10.6%

