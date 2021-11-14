Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (210-for-312), tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He has added 34 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 54.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Carr averaged 248.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 44.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in four of those outings against the Chiefs.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Carr went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 296 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Carr has 960 passing yards (320.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 73.8% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
64
20.5%
40
470
2
10
21.3%
Hunter Renfrow
60
19.2%
45
448
3
10
21.3%
Bryan Edwards
35
11.2%
18
346
1
5
10.6%
