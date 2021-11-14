Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Smith before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's team-high 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) have come via 38 receptions (62 targets), and he has two touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 22.5% (62 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 116 yards on five receptions (averaging 23.2 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Smith has collected 192 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 64.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive