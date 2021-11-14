There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Smith before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-high 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) have come via 38 receptions (62 targets), and he has two touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 22.5% (62 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 116 yards on five receptions (averaging 23.2 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Smith has collected 192 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 64.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

