In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Detroit Lions (0-8) meet in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 45 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-high 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 69 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.

Johnson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 258.9 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Johnson grabbed five passes for 56 yards while being targeted six times.

Johnson has also chipped in with 225 yards on 20 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 32 times and averaged 75.0 receiving yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3% Pat Freiermuth 33 11.0% 27 245 4 7 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive