Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 45 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-high 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 69 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.
- Johnson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 258.9 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Johnson grabbed five passes for 56 yards while being targeted six times.
- Johnson has also chipped in with 225 yards on 20 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 32 times and averaged 75.0 receiving yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
Pat Freiermuth
33
11.0%
27
245
4
7
18.4%
