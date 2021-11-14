There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones has chipped in with 314 yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 18 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 6.9% of the target share.

The Browns have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

The 246.0 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 86 yards (43 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Peoples-Jones has caught two passes on three targets for 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 18 6.9% 15 314 3 1 3.6% David Njoku 27 10.3% 21 341 2 5 17.9% Jarvis Landry 29 11.1% 19 193 0 3 10.7% Austin Hooper 30 11.5% 20 183 1 7 25.0%

