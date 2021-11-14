Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones has chipped in with 314 yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 18 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 6.9% of the target share.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 246.0 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 86 yards (43 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught two passes on three targets for 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

18

6.9%

15

314

3

1

3.6%

David Njoku

27

10.3%

21

341

2

5

17.9%

Jarvis Landry

29

11.1%

19

193

0

3

10.7%

Austin Hooper

30

11.5%

20

183

1

7

25.0%

Powered By Data Skrive