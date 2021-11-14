Publish date:
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones has chipped in with 314 yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 18 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 6.9% of the target share.
- The Browns have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- The 246.0 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 86 yards (43 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Peoples-Jones has caught two passes on three targets for 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
18
6.9%
15
314
3
1
3.6%
David Njoku
27
10.3%
21
341
2
5
17.9%
Jarvis Landry
29
11.1%
19
193
0
3
10.7%
Austin Hooper
30
11.5%
20
183
1
7
25.0%
