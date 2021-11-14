Before Elijah Mitchell hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 469 yards (58.6 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 9.1 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 73 yards.

His team has run the ball 205 times this season, and he's taken 89 of those attempts (43.4%).

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams allow 99.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Rams have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

He also caught five passes for 43 yards.

Mitchell has 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has five catches for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 89 43.4% 469 3 10 38.5% 5.3 Trey Sermon 31 15.1% 135 1 1 3.8% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 13.2% 133 1 4 15.4% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 13 6.3% 48 1 4 15.4% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive