November 14, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before Elijah Mitchell hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 469 yards (58.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.1 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 73 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 205 times this season, and he's taken 89 of those attempts (43.4%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams allow 99.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Rams have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • He also caught five passes for 43 yards.
  • Mitchell has 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

89

43.4%

469

3

10

38.5%

5.3

Trey Sermon

31

15.1%

135

1

1

3.8%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

13.2%

133

1

4

15.4%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

13

6.3%

48

1

4

15.4%

3.7

