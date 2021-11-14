Before placing any bets on Emmanuel Sanders' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents square off in Week 10 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 59.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.

Sanders has been the target of 15.8% (51 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.

Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.9% of the time while running the ball 40.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are allowing 291.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Sanders was targeted eight times, picking up 65 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

