Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 59.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.
- Sanders has been the target of 15.8% (51 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
- Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.9% of the time while running the ball 40.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are allowing 291.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Sanders was targeted eight times, picking up 65 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
