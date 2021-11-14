Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Emmanuel Sanders' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents square off in Week 10 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' stat line this year shows 28 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 59.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.
  • Sanders has been the target of 15.8% (51 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
  • Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.9% of the time while running the ball 40.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are allowing 291.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Sanders was targeted eight times, picking up 65 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

8.4%

21

286

5

7

12.5%

