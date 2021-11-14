In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 23 passes for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 128, or 54.7%, of his team's 234 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Elliott's 105.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Falcons are 27.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott, in two matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Falcons have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 123.1 yards per game.

This season the Falcons are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Broncos, Elliott ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards (5.1 yards per carry).

He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Elliott has run for 170 yards on 43 carries (56.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 14 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game) .

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 128 54.7% 622 5 19 48.7% 4.9 Tony Pollard 72 30.8% 403 1 9 23.1% 5.6 Dak Prescott 24 10.3% 86 0 9 23.1% 3.6 CeeDee Lamb 4 1.7% 18 0 2 5.1% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive