Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 23 passes for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 128, or 54.7%, of his team's 234 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Elliott's 105.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Falcons are 27.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott, in two matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 123.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Falcons are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Broncos, Elliott ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards (5.1 yards per carry).
  • He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Elliott has run for 170 yards on 43 carries (56.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game) .

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

128

54.7%

622

5

19

48.7%

4.9

Tony Pollard

72

30.8%

403

1

9

23.1%

5.6

Dak Prescott

24

10.3%

86

0

9

23.1%

3.6

CeeDee Lamb

4

1.7%

18

0

2

5.1%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive