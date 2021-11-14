Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 23 passes for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 128, or 54.7%, of his team's 234 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Elliott's 105.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Falcons are 27.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott, in two matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 123.1 yards per game.
- This season the Falcons are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Broncos, Elliott ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards (5.1 yards per carry).
- He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Elliott has run for 170 yards on 43 carries (56.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 98 yards (32.7 per game) .
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
128
54.7%
622
5
19
48.7%
4.9
Tony Pollard
72
30.8%
403
1
9
23.1%
5.6
Dak Prescott
24
10.3%
86
0
9
23.1%
3.6
CeeDee Lamb
4
1.7%
18
0
2
5.1%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive