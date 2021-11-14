Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before George Kittle hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has recorded 328 receiving yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 36 targets.
  • Kittle has been the target of 13.8% (36 total) of his team's 261 passing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (272.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and racked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kittle has 101 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Mohamed Sanu

24

9.2%

15

177

0

3

10.7%

