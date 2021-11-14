Before George Kittle hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has recorded 328 receiving yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 36 targets.

Kittle has been the target of 13.8% (36 total) of his team's 261 passing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (272.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and racked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kittle has 101 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

