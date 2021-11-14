Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has recorded 328 receiving yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 36 targets.
- Kittle has been the target of 13.8% (36 total) of his team's 261 passing attempts this season.
- The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (272.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and racked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kittle has 101 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
Mohamed Sanu
24
9.2%
15
177
0
3
10.7%
