November 14, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Green Bay Packers (7-2) versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.4 points above the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 48.9 average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Green Bay has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Packers rack up just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks give up (21.1).
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers collect 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Seahawks give up per outing (401.5).
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 5-3-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Seahawks put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers allow.
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 321.2 yards.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.
  • The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
  • Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • This year away from home, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four away games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

