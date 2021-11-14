It'll be the Green Bay Packers (7-2) versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.4 points above the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 48.9 average total in Seahawks games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Packers rack up just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks give up (21.1).

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Packers collect 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Seahawks give up per outing (401.5).

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 5-3-0 this season.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Seahawks put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers allow.

Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 321.2 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.

The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

This year away from home, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season, in four away games, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

